Amid Tight Security, Electoral Process Kicks Off In Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Amid tight security, electoral process kicks off in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Despite severe cold temperatures in most parts of Hazara division electoral process on Thursday started on time in all 8 districts of the region amid tight security.

In districts Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra, a large number of voters and supporters of various political parties and independent candidates have reached the polling stations.

In the three main cities of the region, long queues of voters could be seen in polling stations while in the rural and hilly areas, voters came out a bit late.

For the General Elections, 2862 polling stations across its eight districts of Hazara division have been established, where people are casting votes for 7 national and 18 provincial assembly Constituencies.

More than 15000 police forces were deputed to the polling stations to conduct the electoral process in free, fair and transparent manners.

