Amid tight security, polling continues peacefully in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Amid stringent security, the polling process continued peacefully across the province of Balochistan on Thursday.

Excited voters are enthusiastically casting their votes for the candidates of their choice as the supporters of different political parties have set up their camps near the polling station and are seen giving guidelines to the voters.

"The uninterrupted polling process for the general elections in 2024 continues peacefully across the province,” said Mohammad Fareed Afridi, provincial election commissioner.

"A control room set up to monitor the polling process is fully functional to take immediate action on election-related complaints. However, no complaint in this connection has been received so far," he maintained.

“The voting process is going on smoothly in the province. Shakeel Qadir Khan, Chief Secretary of Balochistan,

During his visit to the control room, the CS said, "Overall arrangements for the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful polls have been reviewed."

“The election process continues under the supervision of the District Election Commissioner and RO headed by the District Returning Officer,” he said, adding that the voting process will continue from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM without any break.

On the security protocols, he noted, "Strict security arrangements have been made by police levies and FC at the polling stations."

He urged people to cast their vote without fear.

He said, "Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure the peaceful conduct of polls across the province."

"As many as 5,371,947 voters, including 3,016,164 males and 2,355,783 females, would exercise their right to vote amid tight security and adequate arrangements," the ECP chief said.

"As many as 1696 candidates in Balochistan are contesting the election in 67 Constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies," he added.

According to details, at least 429 candidates are contesting the election for 16 seats in the National Assembly from Balochistan, and 1267 candidates are in the run for 51 seats in the Provincial Assembly."

Nearly 28 women from Balochistan are on the run to become members of the National Assembly on reserved seats for women.

Over 62 women and a total of 31 non-Muslims are battling for reserve seats in the Balochistan Assembly, whereas 11 seats are reserved for women and three reserved seats for non-Muslims.

The Election Commission has set up 5026 polling stations in Balochistan, and 69 polling stations are improvised.

Out of these polling stations, 1651 were declared highly sensitive, 2249 sensitive, and 1126 normal, where elaborate security arrangements were made.

Jan Achakzai, information minister of Balochistan, reiterating government resolve, said, "Polling is going on peacefully across Balochistan from 8 a.m.People are out to exercise their right to vote and choose representatives for provincial and national assemblies."

“The miscreants faced a crushing defeat both in Pashtun and Baloch-dominated areas of the province, the anti-peace elements are not the representatives of the brave people of Balochistan,” he emphasized.

The minister, expressing grave sympathies with the bereaved families of Pishin and Qila Saifullah ghastly incidents, deplored that miscreants tried to target the Pashtoon-majority areas to influence the election process, but they failed in their nefarious designs.