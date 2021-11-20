UrduPoint.com

Amidst Anti-COVID-battle, Pakistan Vows A Better Future For Its Children: President

Sat 20th November 2021

Amidst anti-COVID-battle, Pakistan vows a better future for its children: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said that the government was striving to ensure that every child received quality education and healthcare and none of them was discriminated against on the basis of his or her ethnicity, religion or gender.

"This year as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan vows to build a better future for its children. The Government remains committed to protecting every child from poverty, violence, and abuse," the president said in his message to the nation on World Children's Day annually observed on November 20.

He said the Day reaffirmed Pakistan's commitments to safeguard children and their rights that were recognized not only under the Constitution but also under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the ILO Conventions and other international instruments ratified by Pakistan.

"On this day we also pledge to protect our children from the extreme effects of climate change," he remarked.

The president, however, said that "in order to rebuild ourselves it is extremely important to work collectively and the media, community, parents and children themselves should come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan.

"Let us come out of this pandemic stronger and work towards a better post-covid future for every child," the president added.

