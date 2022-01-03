Amidst cold breezes public/private sectors education institutions reopened

(@FahadShabbir)

Amidst cold breezes, the public and private sector schools and colleges in Hyderabad reopened after completion of winter vacations from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Amidst cold breezes, the public and private sector schools and colleges in Hyderabad reopened after completion of winter vacations from Monday.

The Sindh Education Department had announced winter vacations from December 20, 2021 to January 3, 2022 but it was hoped about extension in vacations because of the cold weather which gripped the Hyderabad and its vicinity Sindh last few days, however the provincial education department did not consider the facts even the forecast of expected rains during current week.

Though the schools and colleges of public and private sector reopened from Monday but thin attendance was recorded in classrooms as majority of the parents avoided to send their children to educational institutions following the current weather conditions.