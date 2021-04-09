UrduPoint.com
Amidst Status Quo Resistance, Change A Time-taking But Doable Challenge: PM

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Amidst status quo resistance, change a time-taking but doable challenge: PM

LAHORE, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that changing the corrupt system was a time taking but doable challenge though the status quo biases were resisting the systemic reformation.

"The status quo doesn't allow change. It makes them lose their (corruption) money. How will they make money if they don't resist change. This way, a whole (vicious) system is developed in the society," the prime minister said addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of affordable apartments for low-income group here He was referring to the resistance faced by the government from all institutions in its efforts to bring automation what he believed would eliminate corruption.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usamn Buzdar, Federal and provincial cabinet members, chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Program Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Hyder and Vice Chairman of Lahore Development Authority Imran Munir attended the event.

Under the project, around 35,000 apartments would be constructed for low-income group under Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of Naya Pakistan Housing to provide residence to the people through mortgage finance.

