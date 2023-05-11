ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin- ul- Haque on Thursday appreciated the active role of global system for mobile communication (GSMA) to promote and facilitate the telecommunication industry in Pakistan.

The Minister in a meeting with the head of public policy, GSMA Asia Pacific Jeanette Whyte discussed various issues including the initiatives and policies of the Ministry of IT regarding the telecommunication sector in Pakistan.

The universal service fund chief executive officer Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary and country lead digital transformation GSMA Pakistan Saira Faisal was also present on the occasion.