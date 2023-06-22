Open Menu

Amin Appreciates PM's Keen Interest In IT Related Matters

Published June 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology, Syed Amin ul Haque Thursday said that the IT industry's confidence is being restored due to the Prime Minister's keen interest in taxation and industry-related matters.

During a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani, the Minister discussed ongoing projects aimed at providing broadband services in underserved areas and outlined steps taken to promote the IT and Telecom industry over the past five years.

However, challenges faced by the Telecom Sector, such as restrictions on Letters of Credit (LCs) and delays in broadband projects, were also acknowledged.

He highlighted that the IT industry witnessed a remarkable 28% increase in exports in May 2023, attributing this positive development to the government's efforts.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani commended the Ministry's initiatives, noting the growing importance of Information and Communication Technology, freelancing, and e-commerce, which are creating significant employment opportunities.

He attributed the sector's success to the dedicated work of the IT Minister and his team.

