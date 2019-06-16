UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amin Aslam Congratulates UNEP Head For Assuming Charge

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:51 AM

Amin Aslam congratulates UNEP head for assuming charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday congratulated the newly appointed United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen for assuming her charge.

The adviser in a tweet extended his felicitations and bid his best wishes for a challenging assignment.

However, the UNEP chief replying to Amin Aslam's tweet expressed her warm regards and vision to provide assistance for the country's billion Tree Tsunami project. She tweeted, "Many thanks, @aminattock! Looking forward to seeing you again and to render support to the #Pakistan #BillionTreeTsunami."

Related Topics

Tsunami Prime Minister United Nations Best Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.