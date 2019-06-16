Amin Aslam congratulates UNEP head for assuming charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday congratulated the newly appointed United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen for assuming her charge.

The adviser in a tweet extended his felicitations and bid his best wishes for a challenging assignment.

However, the UNEP chief replying to Amin Aslam's tweet expressed her warm regards and vision to provide assistance for the country's billion Tree Tsunami project. She tweeted, "Many thanks, @aminattock! Looking forward to seeing you again and to render support to the #Pakistan #BillionTreeTsunami."