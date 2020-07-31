Amin Aslam felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Azha; urges masses to follow safety protocols

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday felicitated the countrymen especially overseas Pakistani on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and urged the masses to follow safety protocols on the occasion to avoid the coronavirus outbreak.

In his special message on Eid, the SAPM said Eid-ul-Azha taught us the exalted message of sacrifice. "During this pandemic of coronavirus, the poor and low income cohorts of the society are suffering and we have to make efforts for taking care of such people around us and share the joys of Eid with them." Referring to the Coronavirus pandemic, he said although the situation in Pakistan was improving, but it was necessary for the masses to avoid leaving our homes unnecessarily, adhere to social distancing and wearing masks going outdoors.

"By the will of Almighty Allah, we will celebrate the coming Eids with the same enthusiasm that is characteristic of the people of Pakistan. But on this Eid, we have to be careful for our won safety and our families. InshaAllah, I will perform the Eid prayers and sacrifices as usual in my hometown Shamsabad. Therefore, for the better good of the people of my constituency I have cancelled my Eid meetings at my house."The SAPM prayed that May Allah Almighty be our supporter and helper.