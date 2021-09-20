ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday hinted towards a secret maneuver behind the return of New Zealand's cricket team.

While commenting on the disappointing conduct of New Zealand cricket team's management and Kiwi authorities for making vague excuse to quit the series, the SAPM said Pakistan was a safe country for all national and international events.

Amin Aslam lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan for later's effective foreign policy that helped increase Pakistan's prestige in the comity of nations.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the crisis of inflation and unemployment in the country. The government will soon eradicate the issues of price hike and joblessness," said Amin Aslam.

The government, he said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible steps to address the problems.