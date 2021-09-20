UrduPoint.com

Amin Aslam Hints Clandestine Move In New Zealand's Cricket Team Return

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Amin Aslam hints clandestine move in New Zealand's cricket team return

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday hinted towards a secret maneuver behind the return of New Zealand's cricket team.

While commenting on the disappointing conduct of New Zealand cricket team's management and Kiwi authorities for making vague excuse to quit the series, the SAPM said Pakistan was a safe country for all national and international events.

Amin Aslam lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan for later's effective foreign policy that helped increase Pakistan's prestige in the comity of nations.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the crisis of inflation and unemployment in the country. The government will soon eradicate the issues of price hike and joblessness," said Amin Aslam.

The government, he said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible steps to address the problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Price All Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

38 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.