Amin Aslam Inaugurates Water Filtration Plants In Two Villages

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Amin Aslam inaugurates water filtration plants in two villages

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Wednesday said the government was making all out efforts for provision of maximum facilities to the people.

While inaugurating newly installed water filtration plants in village Shinka and Behboodi, he said about 45 water filtration plants were being installed in different areas which would ensure provision of of clean and hygenic drinking water to thousand of people. It would also help in controlling water borne diseases in the respective areas, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving special preference and allocating funds for the uplift of less developed districts and its ample proof is allocation of Rs 4 billions for Attock district for provision of gas facility to its different villages.

While giving details of this mega project, Malik Amin said the work order for provision of gas facility to additional abadis of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal have been issued which will cost Rs 500 million, adding that case for provision of gas facility to 35 villages of Jand , Pindigheb and Fatehjang has been finalised and sent to ECC (Econimic Cooperation Council) for release of Rs 1.8 billion to materialise it.

He said the gas supply would be provided to villages of NA-56 including Ziarat , Pariot , Khariot ,Bela , Dhok Loharan , Bhandar Tahli , Rangli and Uchhri of tehsil Jand , Surg , Maghian and Saidran of tehsil Pindigheb  and Garhi Hasu Khan , Bhal Syedan , Burj , Kharala Khurd , Ajuwala , Charat , Kharala Kalan , Ferozwali , Makial , Gulyal and adjoining areas of tehsil Fatehjang.

