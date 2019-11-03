UrduPoint.com
Amin Aslam Inspects Air Quality Monitoring Station

Amin Aslam inspects air quality monitoring station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inspected air quality monitoring station installed at the Meteorology Department here on Sunday.

Talking to the media, Amin Aslam said that smog was considered as one of the grave environmental problems being faced by the people across the world. The air quality index of Lahore was much better than New Delhi, he added.

The Advisor said that the news regarding air quality index of Lahore at the international level was baseless and beyond reality.

Amin Aslam said that the government would increase monitoring capacity of air quality index in order to ascertain facts and figures regarding climate change. He said the government was planning to introduce electric cars which would help reduce environmental pollution in the country.

He assured that strict action would be taken against those elements causing environmental pollution without any discrimination.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to protect people from hazards of smog. The Punjab government also started smog awareness campaign across the province and in this regard, face masks and pamphlets had also been distributed among motorcyclists, pedestrians and people for their protection, he added.

The government would leave no stone unturned to deal with the issue of smog and protect lives of people, Amin Aslam said.

Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz, Director General Environment Protection Tanveer Ahmed Warraich, Chief Meteorologist and other concerned officers were also present.

