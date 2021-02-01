Amin Aslam launches NFMS to gauge impact of 10BTT under REDD+

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam Monday launched the National Forest Monitoring System (NFMS) for guaging the impact of 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Billion Tree Tsunami plantation projects for results based payments under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) mechanism.

Addressing the launching ceremony of NFMS portal and latest equipment distribution among forest departments of all federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) , the SAPM said the REDD+ mechanism was developed to make the world realise the significance of forests and give value to trees.

Amin said: "Deforestation is responsible for 11 percent of the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions causing environmental degradation. Trees can help contain 30 percent of the climate change causing emissions." He added that a recent global study claimed that one trillion tree plantation could help absorb all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of the world.

The SAPM mentioned that the US pull out from Paris Agreement was a greater setback to the REDD+ efforts as the US was contributing 30 percent of the overall CO2 emissions.

It was propitious that the President Biden led US administration had rejoined the Paris Agreement whereas Pakistan was also a devout supporter of REDD+ initiative, he added. "Pakistan is the only developing country conserving its forests through her indigenous available resources and increasing forest cover." Amin noted that "we wanted to practically show the world what it aspired for mitigating environmental degradation through 10BTT".

The 10 BTT project, he said had become the identity of Pakistan globally where the newly elected US administration had congratulated him and desired to learn from Pakistan's experience of this mega conservation project. The UK Minister and UN head had also lauded the 10BTT project. "The critics of the mega plantation initiative from the Opposition should realise that its a model project for the world that has become a guiding stone in terms of ecological conservation which is for our coming generations.

" He pointed out that the 2004-2012 REDD+ estimates lacked the impact of BTT and 10BTT plantation programmes which would be estimated in the coming phase of the initiative.

The SAPM also launched the web portal of NFMS and distributed latest forest monitoring equipment including GPS monitoring, satellite linking devices and other modern tools.

The SAPM also informed that assisted natural regeneration was the cheapest source of forest conservation and 60 percent component of 10BTT composed of natural regeneration whereas 40 percent was plantation on new forest lands.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) in its 2000 Report claimed that Pakistan was losing 27,000 hectares (ha) of forest area per annum due to deforestation where Billion Tree Tsunami plantation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had added 0.6 million ha to the forest land through plantation and one million would be added further through 10BTT.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Naheed Shah Durrani said forest degradation had a huge role in environmental degradation where 10BTT would largely impact the footprints of forestation. She added that the modern equipment provided by the Ministry would enhance the capacity of provincial forest departments in forest monitoring.

The data of REDD+ from provinces would be gathered under the NFMS portal and consequently shared for international reporting.

The REDD+ has facilitated the development of NFMS comprising a set of standard protocol, procedures and guidelines for monitoring and measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of forests.

The core objectives of the NFMS were National forestry data integration, synchronisation and harmonisation, adopt advanced tools and techniques for forest monitoring and change assessment, scientifically reliable and transparently measure carbon stocks and emissions, regularly assess forest health and ecosystem benefits, assess contribution of mega forestry initiatives such as 10BTT for climate change mitigation and green agenda .