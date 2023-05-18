Amin Aslam quits party, says PTI pursuing anti-national agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Amin Aslam Thursday announced leaving the party saying he could not serve a party pursuing the agenda of anti-national elements.

At a press conference, Aslam openly criticised the party's recent marches and rallies. "Wherever the processions were taken out, their targets were military installations. This agenda is fulfilling the dream of the enemies" he asserted.

It may be recalled that Aslam is widely known for his contributions as the head of the billion tree tsunami project.