UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amin Aslam Thanks UNEP Head For Flagging 10BTT As World Model Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:24 PM

Amin Aslam thanks UNEP head for flagging 10BTT as world model project

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Wednesday extended his gratitude to Executive Director United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Anderson for flagging 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation as a model conservation project for the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Wednesday extended his gratitude to Executive Director United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Anderson for flagging 10 billion Tree Tsunami plantation as a model conservation project for the world.

In a tweet, the SAPM thanked Inger Anderson for supporting the country's 10Billion Tree Tsunami - a prime example of how nature based solutions could help combat the climate crisis.

The SAPM shared the video of UNEP Executive Director's address at the World Economic Forum session.

She said there was need to realize that investing in nature and nature's infrastructure through investing in nature based solutions matters."She added that this referred to three UN conventions on biodiversity, climate change and desertification where Pakistan had done a great job in all these three conventions. "10 Billion Tree Tsunami in this regard is an example for all of us."

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister World United Nations Job Anderson All Billion

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

11 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

41 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

1 hour ago

EU Commission Chief Urges Trade Unions to Contribu ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador in US Does Not Think Sane US Ge ..

2 minutes ago

Regular system to be set up at all interchanges of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.