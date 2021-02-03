Amin Aslam thanks UNEP head for flagging 10BTT as world model project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Wednesday extended his gratitude to Executive Director United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Anderson for flagging 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation as a model conservation project for the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Wednesday extended his gratitude to Executive Director United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Anderson for flagging 10 billion Tree Tsunami plantation as a model conservation project for the world.

In a tweet, the SAPM thanked Inger Anderson for supporting the country's 10Billion Tree Tsunami - a prime example of how nature based solutions could help combat the climate crisis.

The SAPM shared the video of UNEP Executive Director's address at the World Economic Forum session.

She said there was need to realize that investing in nature and nature's infrastructure through investing in nature based solutions matters."She added that this referred to three UN conventions on biodiversity, climate change and desertification where Pakistan had done a great job in all these three conventions. "10 Billion Tree Tsunami in this regard is an example for all of us."