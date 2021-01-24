UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amin Aslam To Inaugurate Information, Watch Tower At Chinji National Park

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Amin Aslam to inaugurate information, watch tower at Chinji National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday will inaugurate a newly established information and watch tower at Chinji National Park, Chakwal.

The Chinji National Park was established in 1987 and a protected area of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) category II located on Sargodha road in Talagang Tehsil, Chakwal District, Punjab, an official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP.

The National Park was sprawling over a total area of 6,095 hectares and was located close to Salt Range, about 130 kilometers (km) from Islamabad in the south, the official added.

The area had an elevation imperial of 2,231 feet (680 m) while the deeply eroded land of Chinji consisted of sandstone to igneous rocks, combined with small deposits of rock salt from the Salt Range.

With a scenic view the National Park had deep torrential streams and ravines sloping into the Soan River, which passed through the area.

The Chinji National Park exhibited the biome (a large naturally occurring community of flora and fauna occupying a major habitat, e.g. forest or tundra) of deserts and xeric (very dry or having little moisture) shrublands and falls in the ecoregion of 'Baluchistan xeric woodlands'.

The area was characterized to have sub-tropical vegetation with many plant species of importance. The area was also a habitat for threatened species of Urial as well as Golden Jackal, and grey francolin.

The Weather forecast for tomorrow at Chinji National Park was projected partly cloudy. The visibility was going to be around 10 km i.e. 6 miles and an atmospheric pressure of 1009 mb. The daytime temperature was going to reach 14 °c and the temperature was going to dip to 7 °c at night, the official further added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Prime Minister Punjab Threatened Road Sargodha Chakwal Talagang Gold From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

35 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

50 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins â€˜Sword of Honourâ€™ award by Bri ..

1 hour ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

1 hour ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.