Amin Aslam to inaugurate information, watch tower at Chinji National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday will inaugurate a newly established information and watch tower at Chinji National Park, Chakwal.

The Chinji National Park was established in 1987 and a protected area of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) category II located on Sargodha road in Talagang Tehsil, Chakwal District, Punjab, an official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP.

The National Park was sprawling over a total area of 6,095 hectares and was located close to Salt Range, about 130 kilometers (km) from Islamabad in the south, the official added.

The area had an elevation imperial of 2,231 feet (680 m) while the deeply eroded land of Chinji consisted of sandstone to igneous rocks, combined with small deposits of rock salt from the Salt Range.

With a scenic view the National Park had deep torrential streams and ravines sloping into the Soan River, which passed through the area.

The Chinji National Park exhibited the biome (a large naturally occurring community of flora and fauna occupying a major habitat, e.g. forest or tundra) of deserts and xeric (very dry or having little moisture) shrublands and falls in the ecoregion of 'Baluchistan xeric woodlands'.

The area was characterized to have sub-tropical vegetation with many plant species of importance. The area was also a habitat for threatened species of Urial as well as Golden Jackal, and grey francolin.

The Weather forecast for tomorrow at Chinji National Park was projected partly cloudy. The visibility was going to be around 10 km i.e. 6 miles and an atmospheric pressure of 1009 mb. The daytime temperature was going to reach 14 °c and the temperature was going to dip to 7 °c at night, the official further added.

