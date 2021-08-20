UrduPoint.com

Amin Aslam Urges Nation To Plant More Trees For Better Tomorrow

Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Amin Aslam urges nation to plant more trees for better tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday urged the nation to plant more saplings for a better tomorrow and take care of those plants, which were planted in earlier tree plantation drives.

"We must protect the environment. This country is ours. If we want to protect the country from the adverse impacts of climate changes, we must promote greenery in this green Pakistan campaign", he said this in talks with a private news channel.

"It is not enough to plant saplings only. We must take care of those trees, which were already planted," he said.

Talking about Gujranwala tree plantation drive, he said Gujranwala school students and teachers made a world record by planting 52,040 trees in 40 seconds under PM Khan's Clean Green Ten billion Tree Tsunami programme, which is landmark achievement.

He said enthusiastic students, teachers and civil society members of Gujranwala had voluntary participated in tree plantation drive to set a record of planting trees.

"Pakistan is leading tree plantation drive in the world and the people of Gujranwala are leading the country-wide drive," Amin Aslam said.

Replying to a question, he said in Gujranwala around 5 to 10% of trees were damaged after planting, which would be replaced with new ones.

He asked the opposition to avoid dirty politics over national cause and come forward to participate in green & clean Pakistan drive in larger national interest.

"To combat climate change, PTI-led government is on its way to plant trees for future generations and restore the beauty of forests and clean environment of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

