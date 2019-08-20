Amin Aslam vows to deal miscreants with iron hands

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said miscreants and violators of ban imposed on plastic bags will be dealt with iron hands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said miscreants and violators of ban imposed on plastic bags will be dealt with iron hands.

Talking to APP, Amin Aslam said we had full political commitment to end the menace of plastic bags from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and strict action would be taken to impose the ban.

He said that misbehave and manhandling being done by a restaurant's staff with the special team of the ministry of climate change would not be tolerated and all out measures would be taken to avoid such situations as per law.

"This will not go unattended full crackdown will be launched with the ICT Police on board and no one will be left at large to violate the ban being imposed in Federal capital," he added.

Amin said district administration staff was accompanying the team, however, for further better inspection police team would also be deputed to control any violent situation.

Ealrier, the special team of the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) comprising fficials of ICT administration, ministry, and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) raided a private restaurant in Blue Area where food items were sold in plastic bags despite the ban imposed on 14 August, said the ministry official.

The team was accompanied by Director General PAK-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah and Senior Joint Secretary Hammad Shamimi MoCC who also visited sector H-9 Sunday Bazaar. The team had apprised the shopkeepers and public in the Bazaar about the hazards of polythene or plastic bags use and distributed environment friendly cotton bags.

The official said that the public's response to the team was encouraging as they fully supported the ban and vowed to avoid using plastic bags.

The team, however, fined Rs 20,000 to the restaurant on violation where the staff started pushing the team out of the restaurant premises when it started to confiscate the plastic bags.

The district administration had also issued notice to the restaurant on violation where the administration would seal the restaurant if found violating the ban again.