Amin Aslam welcomes ban on plastic bags in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Sindh government 's step to ban non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags would yield benefits for the public health and help significantly tackle environmental degradation in the province.

Talking to media persons here, he said the use of plastic shopping bags has emerged as common environmental and health challenge for the country.

"However, tackling this issue was vital to overcome environmental degradation that costs billions of rupees annually to the national economy and for this banning use, sale, purchase and manufacturing single-use plastic bags is a key step towards protecting environment and public health," the advisor stressed.

He said the Sindh government notified last week (September 27) a complete ban on the use, sale, purchase and manufacturing of bio-degradable plastic bags of all sizes across the province from October 1.

The ban aims to overcome growing environmental and public health challenges arising out of the rampant use of plastic bags.

Amin Aslam said banning of plastic bags, there was also a need that the provincial government should introduce and promote alternative bags made of fabric and other degradable and environmental-friendly materials.

For this, provincial government can better benefit by engaging various civil society organizations that offer various viable solutions to plastic bags, the adviser suggested.

He also urged other provinces to follow the suit of Federal and Sindh governments to get the country completely free of plastic bags for protecting public and environmental health from negative impacts of the plastic bags uses.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has already announced to ban plastic bags in the province.

Having imposed a blanket ban on the use of polythene shopping bags in Islamabad with effect from August 14, Pakistan finally entered the ever-growing club of countries that are taking the threat of plastic pollution seriously.

The Pakistan Tehereek-i-Insaf-led government's efforts for curbing plastic pollution aimed at reducing the harm that plastic does to marine ecosystems and wildlife, he remarked.

Affecting humans, besides killing the wild and marine life and affecting the overall environmental and public health throughout the world, these harmful plastic bags do not readily break down in the environment and require 20 to 1,000 years to decompose.

While the use of plastic bags is rising at the rate of 15 percent annually, as many as 12 million plastic bags were used in Pakistan between 1990 and 1991.

This consumption had surged to 43 billion in 2005 and up to 55 billion in 2007, according to a survey conducted in 2013 by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency of the Ministry of Climate Change.

Climate Change Secretary Hassan Nasir Jami said that the ban of plastic bag use will hugely help tackle growing solid waste management problem in the country. Because, discarded/used plastic bag constitute a major portion of the overall solid waste generated across the country and the problem is now a graver challenge.