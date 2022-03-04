UrduPoint.com

Amin Condemns Peshawar's Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Amin condemns Peshawar's blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast at a mosque in Koocha Risaldar in Qissa Khwani Bazaar Peshawar.

In a message, the minister termed the attack on worshipers in the mosque during Friday prayers as a cowardly act of terrorists.

He stressed the need for unity and solitary to defeat the anti-state elements in the country.

The minister condoled with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured

