ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast at a mosque in Koocha Risaldar in Qissa Khwani Bazaar Peshawar.

In a message, the minister termed the attack on worshipers in the mosque during Friday prayers as a cowardly act of terrorists.

He stressed the need for unity and solitary to defeat the anti-state elements in the country.

The minister condoled with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured