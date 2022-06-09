UrduPoint.com

Amin Condoles Death Of MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Amin condoles death of MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin ul Haque Thursday condoled the death of Member National Assembly Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain.

In his condolence messages to the bereaved family, he expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the late MNA and paid rich tribute to his political and social services.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with equanimity.

