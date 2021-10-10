UrduPoint.com

Amin Condoles Demise Of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Amin condoles demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul- Haque on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan and Nuclear Scientist, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

"Nuclear scientist Dr.

Abdul Qadeer's abilities and capabilities made Pakistan a nuclear power of the Muslim world," he said in a message.

The nation would be grateful to him for his role in making the motherland's defense invincible, he said. The Minister prayed for the highest rank in Jannah for the departed soul.

More Stories From Pakistan

