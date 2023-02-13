UrduPoint.com

Amin Condoles Demise Of Renowned Actor, Host Zia Mohyeddin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Amin condoles demise of renowned actor, host Zia Mohyeddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of well-known actor, director, and host Zia Mohyeddin.

In a condolence message, he paid tribute to Zia Mohyeddin for his contribution to the fields of art, literature, performing arts, acting, direction and production.

"Zia Muhyiddin had a unique place in the world of art and his services for the show-business industry will always be remembered," he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

