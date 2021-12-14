Amin criticizes PPP for not providing basic needs to people

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haq on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling in Sindh for last fourteen years but could not even establish a single transport system in Karachi city for residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haq on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling in Sindh for last fourteen years but could not even establish a single transport system in Karachi city for residents.

The PPP had failed to ensure basic amenities of life including clean drinking water for the people of Sindh, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He urged the PPP to fulfill the demands of the people of Karachi and resolve their problems on priority.

Commenting on Mayor's selection, he said the PPP didn't have any intentions to give constitutional rights to Mayor.

He was of the view that Mayor should have financial and administrative rights for running the matter of Karachi. Replying to a question, he said his party would continue struggle for addressing the issues of people of Sindh.

