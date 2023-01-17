Amin directs IT Ministry to implement one-room one-light policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has directed his ministry and allied departments to implement a one-light one-room policy announced by the government under the energy conservation plan.

Accordingly, a notification has been issued directing all organizations, and offices of the Ministry of IT and Telecom to use only one light in one office, besides switching off all unnecessary lights and electric appliances.

A mechanism has been evolved to monitor the implementation of the order in letter and spirit.