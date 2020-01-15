Amin discusses air quality agenda with US Science Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday discussed ideas on agenda of air quality with Dr. Jamie Schauer, US Science Envoy for Air quality and his team.

According to a message shared at the ministry of climate change's twitter handle both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest whereas the adviser apprised the US Science Envoy on the efforts taken by the incumbent government to mitigate the risk of climate change and air pollution.