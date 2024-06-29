Open Menu

Amin Elected Chairman Of NA Standing Committee For IT

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Syed Amin-ul-Haque was elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Saturday.

Member of the National Assembly Syed Mustafa Kamal proposed Amin-ul-Haque's name, which was seconded by Ali Qasim Gillani and Gohar Khan.

The newly elected Chairman expressed his gratitude to the committee members for unanimously electing him.

Committee members congratulated Syed Amin-ul-Haque on his election as the Chairman of the IT Standing Committee.

