Amin Expresses Grief Over Senator Rehman Malik's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Amin expresses grief over Senator Rehman Malik's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

