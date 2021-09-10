ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Rahimullah Yousufzai, a senior journalist.

In his condolence message, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He (Yousafzai) was an institution and his contributions for journalism would always be remembered. He was one of Pakistan's most respected journalists.