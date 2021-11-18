Amin felicitates expats over right to vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday felicitated overseas Pakistanis on achieving right to vote as the Parliament unanimously passed the Election (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Addressing media persons here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise to give right to vote for the overseas Pakistanis.

Amin said the expats at COP-26 Glasgow were of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan's green vision made us proud among the comity of nations.