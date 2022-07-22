UrduPoint.com

Amin For Strengthening PSEB To Increase IT Exports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Amin for strengthening PSEB to increase IT exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Friday called for strengthening the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in terms of financial and Human Resources in order to achieve the PM's target of an increase in IT/ITeS exports.

The minister expressed these views while chairing the 52nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board, said a news release.

Amin said that PSEB has created an entire IT Export Strategical Framework and is executing programs, and schemes accordingly through a series of projects, programs in infrastructure development, human capital development, company capability development, global marketing, strategy and research, the promotion of innovation and Technologies.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Additional Secretary Finance, Chairman P@SHA and Chief Executive TDAP.

The Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the board regarding the performance of the organization, financial Challenges, Future programs and Schemes Introduced for the promotion of the IT industry.

The meeting agreed to present the board's proposals and recommendations before the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Company Nasir Industry

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

1 hour ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.