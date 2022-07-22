Amin for strengthening PSEB to increase IT exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Friday called for strengthening the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in terms of financial and Human Resources in order to achieve the PM's target of an increase in IT/ITeS exports.

The minister expressed these views while chairing the 52nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board, said a news release.

Amin said that PSEB has created an entire IT Export Strategical Framework and is executing programs, and schemes accordingly through a series of projects, programs in infrastructure development, human capital development, company capability development, global marketing, strategy and research, the promotion of innovation and Technologies.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Additional Secretary Finance, Chairman P@SHA and Chief Executive TDAP.

The Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the board regarding the performance of the organization, financial Challenges, Future programs and Schemes Introduced for the promotion of the IT industry.

The meeting agreed to present the board's proposals and recommendations before the Prime Minister of Pakistan.