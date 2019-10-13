UrduPoint.com
Amin Gandapur Urges World To Break Silence On Kashmir Issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur asked the world community to break its silence on the Kashmir dispute and come forward to halt the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalized the Kashmir issue in an effective manner.

India had committed violations of the United Nations (UN) resolutions on Kashmir, besides sabotaging peace efforts made by Pakistan for the regional peace, he added.

The Minister said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has informed the world about international and regional threats due to this core issue between Pakistan and India.

Ali Gandapur said whole Kashmir valley is bleeding as the Indian forces are killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights violations.

He termed the continuous curfew in the occupied Kashmir since last two months as collective genocide of Kashmiris.

He urged the international media to highlight this lingering issue realizing the sensitivity of dispute.

PM Imran Khan started campaign over Kashmir to give Kashmiris their fundamental rights, Pakistan has gone much forward than so many years, he added.

He warned that if India carried out direct attack on Azad Kashmir, it would get a befitting response form our brave forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

