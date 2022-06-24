UrduPoint.com

Amin Hails Finance Minister For Abolishing Withholding Tax On IT Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin ul Haque Friday hailed Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail for abolishing conditions of statement and withholding tax on IT industry.

The investors who wanted to invest in IT industry would get huge benefit from repealing of the capital gain tax, Amin said in a news statement while reacting to the incentives announced by the Finance Minister for the sector in the Parliament earlier in the day.

He hoped that the government would not only implement the initiatives, but also issue a clear direction to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in this regard.

The IT minister said implementation of these decisions in true spirit would yield the positive results and boost the industry.

He termed the incentives a welcoming development, but called for more incentives and reforms in the IT industry.

