Amin holds separate meetings with British, Saudi envoys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday held separate meetings with British High Commissioner Christen Turner and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki here at the Ministry of Climate Change.

During the meeting the Saudi Ambassador discussed the details of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Malik Amin Aslam, said a media release.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate in the Leaders Summit to be held on October 25.

Prime Minister would also attend an environmental conference in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Crown Prince would also extend invite to Prime Minister Imran Khan for keynote address at the Climate Summit, Ambassador Maliki said.

He added that the Kingdom intended to make Pakistan a partner in its 50 billion trees project.

SAPM Malik Amin Aslam also met British High Commissioner Christian Turner.

Ambassador Turner lauded the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project and also discussed the document on methane pledge and Glasgow Climate Summit during the meeting.

Both the sides agreed on collaboration in 10 Billion Trees Tsunami project, energy, and Clean Green Pakistan programme.

Malik Amin Aslam presented souvenirs to the British High Commissioner and the Saudi ambassador.