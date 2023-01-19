Amin inaugurates AI-powered Career Counseling Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday inaugurated the 'AI Based Career Counseling Portal'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday inaugurated the 'AI Based Career Counseling Portal'.

The event was attended by Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani and other senior officers of the Ministry, said a news release.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister said that the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) under the ambit of the Ministry of IT, initiated another vital endeavor to explore and utilize the potential of youth by guiding them in the right direction. In partnership with Botnostic Solutions Artificial Intelligence powered career compatibility, the assessment and counseling service is being employed to facilitate youth in making well-informed decisions regarding their career, he added.

He said that an AI-powered portal would ensure enhanced productivity in workplaces if individuals were educated and subsequently work in the field which resonates with their intellect, aptitude and skill set.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the youth of Pakistan was a precious asset and it was vital to provide comprehensive guidance to them for adopting excellent careers.

He said that the country's IT exports were increasing, adding that the IT industry had an important role in economic stability.

He also urged relevant ministries to play their role in resolving the issues of the IT industry.