ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday launched Pakistan's first ever communication application "Beep Pakistan".

The Federal Minister for IT inaugurated the new Web version of E-office.

National Information Technology board (NITB) prepared the Beep Pakistan application to optimize communication and operational efficiency within the government organisations.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the Beep Pakistan application comprises features including document sharing, secured messaging, quick audio, video and conference calls, adding that its data will be securely hosted in Pakistan.

He said that intially after one month test run it will be open for use for all government officers and officials. On successful use at government level, the application will also be open for the masses after one year, he added.

He said that Beep Pakistan application is aimed at to secure and efficient digital communication among the government officers and the employees.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said this application strives to revolutionize the way government employees communicate and enhance their productivity through the adoption of modern and efficient e-governance practices.

He delighted to announce that the ministry is taking another stride towards more efficient and sustainable government.

The Federal Minister for IT also lauded the efforts of National Information Technology Board.

About digital Pakistan, he said the Ministry of IT is committed for the fulfillment of Digital Pakistan vision. Steps are underway for ending the digital divide, he maintained.

CEO National Information Technology Board Babar Majeed Bhatti, MD NTC Meraj Gul and Additional Secretary, MoITT Ms. Aisha Humera Moriani also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, a detailed presentation was also given on the features of Beep Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by officers of Ministry of IT, heads of its attached departments and others.