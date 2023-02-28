UrduPoint.com

Amin Meets SGCO Deemah AlYahya

February 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday met with Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization (SGCO) Deemah AlYahya during the GSMA MWC-23 Barcelona summit.

During a meeting, the minister said, "Government of Pakistan desires to build a strategic partnership with DCO to leverage the true potential of ICT for the socio-economic growth in the region, as envisaged in the DCO Foundation Charter" said news received here on Tuesday.

MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. The World mobile Congress organized by GSMA started on February 27 and will conclude on March 2 in Barcelona.

Government delegations and representatives of cellular and technology companies from around the world are attending the event.

He said that for Pakistan, it is important to be able to get concrete benefits from its membership in DCO including attracting business and investment digital/ICT/telecom sector, training/capacity building in emerging technologies and suitable employment opportunities with the DCO."Member International Coordination Ajmal Anwar Awan, CEO of USF Haaris M Chaudhary and DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim also attended the meeting.

