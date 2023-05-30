UrduPoint.com

Amin Reaches Morroco To Attend GITEX Africa Digital Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Amin reaches Morroco to attend GITEX Africa Digital summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday reached Casablanca (Morroco) to attend GITEX Africa Digital summit.

GITEX Africa Digital Summit is being held in Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023, said a news release received here.

The event aimed to bring together technology operators, government bodies, small and medium enterprises, start-ups, investors and scholars from Africa and the world in one platform.

Syed Amin Ul Haque will share the Digital Pakistan Vision, his perspective on the current challenges and the next frontier of innovation.

From financial technologies to cloud systems, material connectivity (IoT), artificial intelligence, telecom technologies and cyber-security systems will be developed widely in the next three days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Technology Casablanca Morocco May June Event From Government Share

Recent Stories

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

20 seconds ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

15 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai I ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovat ..

18 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

18 minutes ago
 UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority str ..

UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority strengthen Financial Cooperation

18 minutes ago
 MoF issues new decisions on tax grouping, interest ..

MoF issues new decisions on tax grouping, interest capping and unincorporated pa ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.