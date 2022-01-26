Amin strongly condemns Sindh police crackdown against MQM workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque on Wednesday strongly condemned the Sindh police crackdown against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers who were holding a peaceful protest in Karachi regarding Sindh Local Amendment bill.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were against SLGB and holding protest was the constitutional right of every citizen.

He said the police have baton charged and fired tear gas at the peaceful rally without any warning due to which several workers of MQM were badly wounded, adding many workers were arrested and some missing during the protest.

The minister said Sindh government used worst kind of violence on MQM rally as they would observe a black day tomorrow (Thursday) regarding the incident.

He said MQM wanted that those were involved in violence they must be punished according to law.