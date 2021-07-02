Amin thanks SUNWALK group for investment in Pakistan

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Friday appreciated SUNWALK group for making investment in Pakistan and assured full support of the government in this regard

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of leading Chinese enterprise SUNWALK group led by CEO SUNWALK Pakistan Tony Lan.

SUNWALK group is working extensively in the area of Fiberization in China and other countries were now keenly focusing on Pakistan market.

Lan briefed the minister for IT about investment plans of SUNWALK group for deploying nationwide Optical fiber network and enabling the broadband growth in Pakistan.

Lan said "The group is ready to invest around 2 billion USD over the next 8-10 years.

Syed Amin Ul Haque appreciated the SUNWALK group for showing their interest in Pakistan's market and assured the fullest support to the group.

"Fiber network is essential for the 4G\5G growth and Digitalization in Pakistan."he concluded.