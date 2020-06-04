Amin ul Haq for boosting development work on IT Park project

UrduPoint.com
Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:53 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq Thursday underlined the need for boosting development work on the IT Park to ensure its timely completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq Thursday underlined the need for boosting development work on the IT Park to ensure its timely completion.

The IT Park Islamabad project must be completed in transparent manner, he stressed, chairing a meeting here.

During the meeting, the minister was apprised about detail engineering and ICT design of the IT Park, which was being built here at Chak Shazad, said a news release.

Stressing the need for expediting the work on project, Amin ul Haq directed the authorities to ensure ground breaking of the IT Park at the earliest.

He also asked the authorities to install solar electric light poles in the parking area of the IT Park for the efficient utilization of energy. "Solar panels can also be installed at the rooftop of the IT Park building to utilize renewable energy."Earlier, the chair was told that the IT Park Islamabad would be having 12 storey building. A state-of-the-art facility would create enabling environment to foster collaboration, innovation and product development.The meeting was attended by Ministry of IT Federal Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and the senior officers of the Ministry and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB).

