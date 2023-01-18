UrduPoint.com

Amin-ul-Haq Stresses For Enhancing Pak-US Business Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Amin-ul-Haq stresses for enhancing Pak-US business relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Wednesday stressed the need for enhancing Pakistan-United States business relations and bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Talking to US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, the minister said business relations would prove beneficial for both countries.

The minister informed the US ambassador that Pakistan's Information Technology and telecom sector had immense opportunities for American companies for investment, said a news release.

Syed Amin Ul Haque discussed various issues including bilateral relations, IT and the telecom with the ambassador.

He said that his ministry was ready to extend all kinds of cooperation and assistance to the US on matters related to the telecom sector.

The minister informed the visiting guest that more than 70 projects worth Rs 65 billion for broadband services were being completed in the country to provide quality services to masses in remote areas.

He said that the personal data protection bill and social media rules were business-friendly and in accordance with national requirements and the bills would be dispatched to the relevant forums for approval in the next 3 to 4 weeks.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to start a program for skills training.

The US ambassador said that a joint strategy in the telecom sector would boost bilateral cooperation.

The envoy noted that Pakistan had talent and a favorable environment for investment and efforts were underway to convince  US companies to invest in  Pakistan.

Donald Blome said that Pakistan was securing an important position in the world of information technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Business Social Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Omanâ€™s Shura ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Omanâ€™s Shura Council

4 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and get free tickets to thre ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and get free tickets to three much-loved attractions in th ..

5 minutes ago
 realme C35 - A Design Aesthetic That Takes Your Br ..

Realme C35 - A Design Aesthetic That Takes Your Breath Away

8 minutes ago
 PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

2 hours ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.