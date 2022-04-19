UrduPoint.com

Amin Ul Haque Assumes Charge As Minister For IT

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday assumed charge of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He was welcomed by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication

Syed Aminul Haque held the portfolio of Minister of IT and Telecommunications from April 2020 to March 2022 and during this period, telecommunication projects worth billions of rupees were launched in all the four provinces, said a news release.

In the same period, IT exports reached the highest level in the history of the country, creating a wide network of freelancers.

He said that the projects of IT ministry would be completed on time.

"The Ministry of IT and Telecom will continue its performance in the future too" he pledged.

