Amin Ul Haque Condoles Demise Of Umer Sharif

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Amin ul Haque condoles demise of Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of famous actor and legendary comedian,Umer Sharif.

In a condolence message, Haque prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Umer Sharif throughout his life spread happiness and smiles on faces of millions of people.

The artistic services of Umer Sharif would be remembered for a long time to come, he added.

