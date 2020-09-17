UrduPoint.com
Amin Ul Haque Directs For Increasing Ratio Of Women In PSEB Programmes

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to increase the ratio of women in all its programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) to increase the ratio of women in all its programmes.

Chairing 44th Board of Directors meeting of PSEB here, the minister said women empowerment is important motto of Ministry of IT.

He said transparency in all projects is vital and all decisions should be taken on merit.

The Minister also appreciated PSEB efforts regarding increase in IT exports. The meeting also discussed matters related to PSEB working and IT exports. Minutes of the previous Board meeting were also approved.

Earlier, MD PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the meeting about future roadmap of PSEB. Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

