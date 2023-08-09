Amin Ul Haque presides over farewell meetings of BoD of PSEB, NITB

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here Wednesday presided over farewell meetings of the Boards of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and National Information Technology Board (NITB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here Wednesday presided over farewell meetings of the Boards of Directors of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Addressing the meetings, the Federal Minister for IT said that he always gave topmost priority to merit and transparency, and thanks to Almighty Allah as he successfully ran the affairs of the Ministry of IT and Telecom in a transparent manner, He said that due to the cooperation of the entire team of Ministry of IT and its attached departments, he succeeded to take steps owing to which the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector of Pakistan get an important place.

He noted that Pakistan is rapidly moving on the path of digitalization.

The Federal Minister for IT said the IT and Telecom sector has an important role in the economic development of the country.

The Boards members paid tribute to Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque for his revolutionary steps and services in the ICT sector during his tenure.

The meetings were attended by Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Ex Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary Finance, Secretary Science and Technology, CEO NITB Babar Majeed Bhatti, Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association Zohaib Khan and others.