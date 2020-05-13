UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amin Ul Haque, Yao Jing Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interests

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

Amin Ul Haque, Yao Jing discuss matters of mutual interests

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday called on Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed matters of mutual interests and relating to IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday called on Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed matters of mutual interests and relating to IT.

The minister said Pakistan and China were enjoying deep friendly relations and these ties would further enhance in future.

He emphasized the need of boosting cooperation between Pakistan and China in IT and Telecom sector and said Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Chinese experience in IT sector.

The minister also sought China's help in training Pakistan's youth in IT skills besides starting youth exchange program between the two countries.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said environment in Pakistan was conducive for Chinese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sectors in Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador lauded the role of ministry of IT regarding the promotion of IT in the country and gave assurance for enhancing China's collaboration with Pakistan in the sector.

The ambassador also said that Chinese government and people would provide every possible support to Pakistan to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister thanked and lauded Chinese government for sending medical experts and medical equipments to Pakistan to fight Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange China From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meera is happy over return to Pakistan

4 minutes ago

Aimed COVID-19; SECP to continue adjudication func ..

11 seconds ago

Scrap promotion if Championship season cannot fini ..

15 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle appro ..

3 minutes ago

Over Rs3.5b donated to PM Corona Relief Fund: Prim ..

41 seconds ago

Putin Praises Russian Military Aviation, Points to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.