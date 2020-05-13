Amin Ul Haque, Yao Jing discuss matters of mutual interests

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday called on Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed matters of mutual interests and relating to IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday called on Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed matters of mutual interests and relating to IT.

The minister said Pakistan and China were enjoying deep friendly relations and these ties would further enhance in future.

He emphasized the need of boosting cooperation between Pakistan and China in IT and Telecom sector and said Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Chinese experience in IT sector.

The minister also sought China's help in training Pakistan's youth in IT skills besides starting youth exchange program between the two countries.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said environment in Pakistan was conducive for Chinese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sectors in Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador lauded the role of ministry of IT regarding the promotion of IT in the country and gave assurance for enhancing China's collaboration with Pakistan in the sector.

The ambassador also said that Chinese government and people would provide every possible support to Pakistan to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister thanked and lauded Chinese government for sending medical experts and medical equipments to Pakistan to fight Coronavirus.