UrduPoint.com

Amin Urges Google To Enhance Scholarships For Pakistanis To 450,000

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Amin urges Google to enhance scholarships for Pakistanis to 450,000

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Tuesday urged the Google to enhance scholarships from 44,500 to 450,000 for Pakistanis.

  Addressing Google Career Certificates 2.0 launching ceremony organized by Google Asia Pacific, he said, "In 2022, Google in collaboration with partners IRM and Ignite, gave out 15,000 scholarships to Pakistanis and this year, we are further deepening our commitment. Google in collaboration with partners IRM and Tech Valley will give out a total of 44,500 scholarships to Pakistanis."   He said that Google's programs of skill development in emerging technologies and soft skills are very much aligned with the vision of the Ministry of IT.  "In this era of digitalization, limited skills are never enough; young people need to stay updated with the fast-paced trendy world," he added.

  The minister welcomed the Google Asia Pakistan Team and lauded the efforts to launch their new version of Career Certificates Program for Pakistan.

  Syed Amin Ul Haque said in pursuit of the government's objective to increase IT exports, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has collaborated with both public and private sector stakeholders to set a goal of 100% export growth in the coming years.

  "Achieving this target requires skilled youth trained in the latest technologies to meet the demands of the market" he added.

  He said Google Career Certificates focused on six in-demand areas related to digital, including, IT support, project management, Data analysis, UX design, IT automation, Digital marketing and E-commerce.

  He said now, in 2023, Google has announced 3 highly demanded courses including business intelligence, advanced data analytics and cyber security.  "These programs will ensure that Pakistanis are ready for the future of the Pakistani job economy," he added.

 The minister said that the government focus is on women and urban youth, both of which are underrepresented, and in need of these skills and certifications.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Google Technology Exports Business Job Young Women Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

15 minutes ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

26 minutes ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

26 minutes ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khanâ€™s directives

29 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

49 minutes ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.