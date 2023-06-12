UrduPoint.com

Amin Urges Telecom Companies To Ensure Uninterrupted Connectivity During Anticipated Storm

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Federal Minister of Information Technology, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, has called upon telecommunication companies to take immediate action to secure towers and optical fiber cables in order to maintain uninterrupted power supply and internet connectivity during an upcoming storm

With the Meteorology Department warning of potential disruptions to the power and internet systems, Amin-ul-Haque's instructions aim to mitigate any possible downtime.

Emphasizing the critical need for continuous communication during emergency situations, the minister stressed the importance of implementing alternative measures to ensure seamless internet and mobile services.

He underlined the significance of maintaining robust communication with PTCL and telecommunication companies, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for any disruptions that may arise during the storm.

In addition to addressing communication concerns, Amin-ul-Haque held discussions with relevant authorities to tackle the impending storm situation in Karachi, Thatta, and Sujawal.

Collaborative efforts and full cooperation were offered to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to effectively deal with the storm's potential impact.

To safeguard against adverse effects, the minister directed Chief Secretary Sindh Sahil Rajput to undertake essential actions such as drain cleaning, improving water drainage systems, and urgent road maintenance.

The electricity transmission system's preparedness was also emphasized, alongside the expedited relocation of residents from affected areas.

Amin-ul-Haque further instructed PDMA Suleman Shah to prioritize the swift relocation of residents in Thatta, Sujawal, and Keti Bandar, recognizing the urgency of the situation.

Major General (Retd.) Hafiz Al Rahman, Chairman of PTI, received instructions to ensure the network system's active state during potential storms and heavy rainfall.

