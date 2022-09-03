UrduPoint.com

Amin Visits Kumrat, Inspects Restoration Work

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Amin visits Kumrat, inspects restoration work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Member National Highway Authority (NHA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murshid Amin Saturday visited Kumrat and inspected restoration work at Dir Kumrat Provincial Highway.

According to details, he directed to speed up the work. He said NHA field staff has been mobilized with heavy machinery to restore links road and highways.

He also directed the field staff to clear the debris near Barikot village as well. The road from Barikot was washed away for about 1km due to floods.

"With the use of heavy machinery, the 1km damaged road has been restored for traffic. By restoring Barikot highway, stranded tourists have been saved," he said.

Amin said the supplies of food, medicine, fuel, and other necessities were restored after the Dir Kumrat provincial highway was put back on track.

On the direction of the minister national highways, provincial highways and link roads were also being restored, he said and added that the local population were thankful to NHA for speedy restoration of traffic.

